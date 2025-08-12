Irfan Siddiqui Urges Opposition To Engage In Collective Effort For Country’s Betterment
The parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Senate Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui on Tuesday urged the opposition to put aside their differences and engage in a collective effort for the country’s betterment
Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, highlighted the importance of democracy, dialogue, and accountability.
He criticized the opposition for not listening to opposing views and highlighted the hypocrisy of those who had previously faced legal challenges, only to now oppose the system they once engaged with.
He stressed that in a democracy, one must both speak and listen, even if the perspectives differ or are uncomfortable.
He pointed to past instances when members of his party, including prominent leaders like Maryam Nawaz and PPP leader Faryal Talpur had faced harsh legal actions, including imprisonment.
He referenced the 2019 incident when he himself was imprisoned over a bogus case, stressing the unfairness of many such political vendettas.
The senator reminded the opposition of the legal consequences of their actions, especially following the May 9 attacks.
He condemned the violent actions that led to damage at over 250 locations, noting the long-lasting impact on the country’s stability.
“In a democracy, we all have the right to protest, but attacking military installations, burning state property, or undermining national institutions crosses the line,” he said.
“This is not about politics; this is about the sanctity of the state.” He contrasted these actions with the political climate during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, where, despite facing opposition, he never resorted to violence or rebellion.
He warned the opposition against neglecting dialogue, urging them to reflect on their actions. "If you want to move forward, engage in conversation and find solutions, not through protests or confrontations," he said.
He also added that while the opposition claims to be the voice of democracy, they have shown little willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue or reform.
He called on the opposition to stop living in the past and confront present realities. He urged them to move beyond slogans and focus on constructive politics, recognizing the mistakes of the past, and working towards a better future for Pakistan.
He appealed to the opposition to put aside their differences and engage in a collective effort for the betterment of the country. "The future of Pakistan depends on the ability of its leaders to engage in dialogue, compromise, and move beyond past grievances," he added.
