Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to give constructive suggestions for federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from criticism and instead suggests constructive recommendations for the Federal budget 2024-25.

Participating in the budget debate in the Senate, Siddiqui said, “The opposition should give positive suggestions and recommendations for the budget 2024-25, as political statements will not benefit the people of the country.”

He recalled that when PML-N left the government in 2018, inflation was at 3 percent and GDP growth exceeded 6 percent. In contrast, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government left the country with 39 percent inflation.

He highlighted that overseas Pakistanis have sent $34 billion in remittances, reflecting confidence in the current government.

He accused the PTI government of accumulating loans in four years equal to the amount borrowed over the previous 75 years.

He also defended PML-N's economic policies, stating that the party, led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that the PTI leadership, during their tenure, approached the IMF again and signed a tough agreement with it.

Addressing allegations of election rigging, he questioned why opposition parties are not challenging the election results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the same Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted the polls.

Saddique accused PTI's founder of neglecting parliamentary duties, citing the boycott of the election process in 2007 and non-attendance in the Public Accounts and Kashmir Committees.

He recounted that despite the Supreme Court Commission's verdict declaring the 2018 elections fair, PTI continued its political agitation.

He dismissed claims of a national crisis, attributing any perceived turmoil solely to the internal issues within PTI.

He revealed that in May 2022, PTI leadership was assured elections would be held after the budget, but their demand for elections through force was rejected.

Regarding corruption allegations against Nawaz Sharif, he said that no corruption or kickback cases have been proven against him.

He claimed that the only charge was related to assets beyond means, which was never substantiated.

He accused the PTI government of corruption, alleging they deposited Rs 60 billion recovered abroad into a private account and wrote to the IMF to block loans to Pakistan.

He said that expanding the tax net is crucial for increasing national revenue and achieving strong defense, progress, and prosperity.

He condemned the PTI leadership for allegedly inciting attacks on government, private, and defense installations on May 9.

