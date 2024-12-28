Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to prioritize logical conclusion of committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A member of the government's committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui Saturday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to focus on achieving a logical conclusion in their meeting with the government's committee, citing the need for political stability and progress.

In an Interview with a private news channel, Senator Siddiqui emphasized the importance of the Committee members avoiding provocative public statements, instead encouraging them to focus on achieving a meaningful and logical outcome from their efforts.

Furthermore, Senator Irfan Siddiqui announced that January 2 has been scheduled for additional discussions to be held in collaboration with both committees.

He clarified that this meeting would not be conclusive, but expressed openness to resolving matters earlier if possible.

To another query about military court decision, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized the importance of operating within the constitutional framework and avoiding controversial statements that target institutions.

To another questions, he assured PTI that the Committee would facilitate discussions with Imran Khan, as permitted in the previous meeting, if they wished to do so. PML-N has not imposed any preconditions for talks and has instead offered a peaceful negotiation platform to the opposition, despite their calls for civil disobedience, he mentioned.

Siddiqui also emphasized that maintaining political stability was crucial at this juncture, as the country was heading in the right direction under the leadership of the PML-N-led government.