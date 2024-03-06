Open Menu

Irfan Siddiqui Urges PTI To Stop Blame Game, Focus On Public Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to stop blame game, focus on public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to stop blame game of rigging and only focus on public related issues as there is dire need for mutual unity for political and economic stability in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the country can move forward with unity, discipline and faith and the blame game trend started by Chairman PTI is breaking all three ultimately weakening the country.

PML-N leadership remains steadfast in their commitment to guide Pakistan through its current economic and political challenges, with a focus on unity, effective governance, and public welfare, he added.

He stressed that for the importance of avoiding baseless allegations and confusion during this critical phase for the country.

Responding to a question, he affirmed that the general elections were conducted fairly, freely, and transparently, adding, the PTI should not make matters worse as dialogue is the only way forward to end the current political chaos in the country.

“The PTI leadership only pushing the country towards a much bigger crisis by hatching such conspiracies and with blame game politics", he added.

