Irfan Siddiqui urges unity on 'Constitutional Amendments' for national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday announced that two key parties have submitted draft proposals for the constitutional amendments, paving the way for a potential consensus with Maulana Fazlur Rehman' s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and other parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the importance of unity in passing constitutional amendments for the national interest.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui has reaffirmed that the proposed constitutional amendments are not tailored to benefit any specific individual, Instead, they aim to bring about meaningful reforms to Pakistan's constitution.

To achieve this, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is actively engaging in discussions with other political parties to support for the amendments, he added.

The PML-N is seeking broad consensus on the constitutional reforms, recognizing that unity among parties is crucial for the nation's interest, he highlighted.

By building alliances and fostering cooperation, Siddiqui hopes to create an environment conducive to passing the amendments.

This collaborative approach demonstrates the PML-N's commitment to prioritizing the country's well-being over individual interests, he mentioned.

Replying to a query, he said two key parties had submitted their proposal drafts for constitutional amendments

to the committee overseeing the process, adding, Mulana and PTI will jointly present other.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui has clarified that there is no rush to amend the constitution and the date for the amendment can be adjusted as needed.

However, he expressed optimism that the amendment proposals will mature following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference.

This development suggests that the government is prioritizing careful consideration and international cooperation over hasty decision-making, he added.

He also highlights the importance of regional cooperation and diplomacy in shaping Pakistan's constitutional reforms.