Irfan Siddiqui Urges Unity On 'Constitutional Amendments' For National Interest
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday announced that two key parties have submitted draft proposals for the constitutional amendments, paving the way for a potential consensus with Maulana Fazlur Rehman' s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and other parties.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the importance of unity in passing constitutional amendments for the national interest.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui has reaffirmed that the proposed constitutional amendments are not tailored to benefit any specific individual, Instead, they aim to bring about meaningful reforms to Pakistan's constitution.
To achieve this, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is actively engaging in discussions with other political parties to support for the amendments, he added.
The PML-N is seeking broad consensus on the constitutional reforms, recognizing that unity among parties is crucial for the nation's interest, he highlighted.
By building alliances and fostering cooperation, Siddiqui hopes to create an environment conducive to passing the amendments.
This collaborative approach demonstrates the PML-N's commitment to prioritizing the country's well-being over individual interests, he mentioned.
Replying to a query, he said two key parties had submitted their proposal drafts for constitutional amendments
to the committee overseeing the process, adding, Mulana and PTI will jointly present other.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui has clarified that there is no rush to amend the constitution and the date for the amendment can be adjusted as needed.
However, he expressed optimism that the amendment proposals will mature following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference.
This development suggests that the government is prioritizing careful consideration and international cooperation over hasty decision-making, he added.
He also highlights the importance of regional cooperation and diplomacy in shaping Pakistan's constitutional reforms.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jordan keen to expand trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador Maen12 minutes ago
-
Religious Targeting in India; Shamim Shawl calls for collective stance against Islamophobia21 minutes ago
-
Fake Urea factory sealed in Peshawar21 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader slams PTI agenda as 'Harmful to Pakistan's Interests'22 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmir Freedom Movement recognized as legitimate fight for self-determination'52 minutes ago
-
Consensus on constitutional amendments soon: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
President arrives after concluding visit to Turkmenistan12 hours ago
-
Power sector overhaul to slash electricity prices soon: Energy Minister13 hours ago
-
PTI aims to sabotage SCO summit: Rana Sana13 hours ago
-
SU drivers, other employees to undergo drug tests for maintaining a safe environment13 hours ago
-
Saba Qamar becomes UNICEF's first child rights ambassador in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Mine martyrs of relatives end protest in Duki after assuring them by ministers14 hours ago