Irfan Siddiqui warns of consequences if PTI fails to submit 'Charter of demands'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A government negotiating team member Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday expressed concerns about the PTI's delayed written charter of demands, which has slowed talks and criticized inconsistencies in the PTI leadership's

statements.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that the PTI had committed to presenting a written charter of demands in the next meeting, following agreements made in the previous two sessions, however, the PTI has yet to fulfill this promise, causing an alarming delay in the negotiation process.

Talks between the government and PTI have stopped because PTI has not given its demands, he said, adding, there will be consequences if PTI does not give its demands.

Responding to a query, Senator said that the government has not set any conditions for the talks and we have even not asked PTI to stop their civil disobedience campaign on social media, adding, however, despite our efforts, PTI is still not serious about achieving fruitful results from these talks.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed surprise that despite PTI setting January 31 as the deadline for conclusive talks, no progress has been made so far.

Senator Siddique stated that PTI has not proposed a new date for the next negotiation meeting, suggesting that they should consult Imran Khan to decide the next course of action.

Irfan Siddiqui categorically stated that PTI's founder cannot be released through executive orders, emphasizing that only the courts will decide.

Siddiqui urged PTI to first present their charter of demands, adding, then we will explore alternative solutions and suggest ways to address their concerns once their demands are on the table.

Siddiqui also drew parallels with PML-N's leadership, who bravely faced jail time and were released on bail, underscoring their commitment to the rule of law.