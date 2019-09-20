UrduPoint.com
Irfan Siddiqui's Plea Accepted For Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019

Irfan Siddiqui's plea accepted for hearing

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday accepted former advisor to prime minister Irfan Siddiqui's plea after removing objections and ordered the registrar office to fix it for hearing

Siddiqui, in the plea, has sought the IHC to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against him over alleged violation of Tenancy Act.

He claimed that the FIR had been registered on the basis of false facts.

It may be mentioned here that Irfan Saddiqui had been arrested on July 27, in a case of violating the Tenancy Act.

