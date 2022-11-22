ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The launching ceremony of the poetic collection of the known writer, poet, intellectual, and columnist Senator Irfan Siddiqui titled "Guraiz Pa Mosamon Ki Khushbo" will be held on November 23 (Wednesday).

The ceremony will be jointly organized by the literary and cultural organizations "Adbi Parwar" and "Zawiya" at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Dr.

Ehsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Ali, Dr. Rauf Parekh, Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dr. Fahmida Tabasim, Dr. Humira Ashfaq, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Fawad Niaz will express their views.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed will deliver the opening speech while the Chairman of the Academy of Literature Dr. Yusuf will present the words of thanks.

Irfan Siddiqui is a Pakistani politician, senior journalist, columnist, and analyst who is currently serving as a member of the Senate of Pakistan.