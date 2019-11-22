Irfan Siddqui acquitted in tenancy law violation case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday acquitted the ex-special adviser to Former prime minister Irfan Siddiqui from the charges in a case pertaining to the violation of the tenancy law

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the judgment on a petition of Siddiqui challenging a first information report (FIR) against him regarding the tenancy law violation. The court turned down the case against Siddiqui after district administration Islamabad gave a clean chit to him.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that the house belonged to his son and lease agreement was signed between his son and tenant.

He also attached the relevant documents regarding the agreement with his petition.

Earlier in July, the former special adviser to PM was granted bail, a day after a judicial magistrate sent him to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case.

The former adviser's counsel had contended that Irfan was arrested over a house agreement that he never signed, as the house belonged to his son.

The veteran columnist was arrested on the charge that he violated provisions of the tenancy law by failing to inform police before renting out his house.