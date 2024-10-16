(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, has summoned a meeting of the party's parliamentary group on Thursday at 2:30 PM.

He urged all party senators to ensure their attendance in Islamabad.