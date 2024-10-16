Irfan Summons PML-N's Parliamentary Party Meeting On Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, has summoned a meeting of the party's parliamentary group on Thursday at 2:30 PM.
He urged all party senators to ensure their attendance in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Depression over west-central Arabian Sea moves northwestward: PMD2 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit 2024: an opportunity to foster tourism ties among member states2 minutes ago
-
Mishap claims one life in Upper Kohistan2 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission deadline2 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course officers meet commissioner2 minutes ago
-
SCO states reaffirm commitment to peaceful cooperation, economic growth12 minutes ago
-
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperation20 minutes ago
-
World Food Day observed in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
SU VC expresses deep sorrow over death of Prof Dr. Anwar22 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jail27 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits held32 minutes ago
-
Five-storey building demolished during anti-encroachment operation32 minutes ago