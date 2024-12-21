IRI Holds Seminar On Current State Of Teaching, Research In Islamic Studies
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) hosted an International Seminar on the Current State of Teaching and Research in Islamic Studies and Its Allied Disciplines at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Islamic Research Institute (IRI) International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Faisal Masjid Campus, Islamabad.
The seminar was organized in connection with the Visit and Short-Term Exchange Student Mobility Program of the academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya (UM), Malaysia.
The event brought together distinguished dignitaries, academics, and policymakers from Pakistan and Malaysia.
Key attendees included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director-General of IRI; H.E. Amb. Dato' Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Allama Raghib Naeemi, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology; and Prof. Dr. Mohd Fauzi bin Hamat, Dean, Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khadher bin Ahmad, Deputy Dean (Student Affairs); Dr. Mohamad Azrien bin Mohamed Adnan, Deputy Dean (Undergraduate Studies); Mrs.
Maimunah binti Kamaruddin, Senior Assistant Registrar; and Mrs. Nur Jannah binti Md Akhir, Project Officer. Joining them were senior faculty members from Faculty of Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) of IIUI including the Dean, Prof. Dr. Taj Afsar, Deputy Dean/HoD (Department of Study of Religions) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, and representatives from UM. The seminar also welcomed Post-Doctorial fellows, and faculty members of IIUI.
The seminar featured thought-provoking discussions on the evolving trends in teaching and research within Islamic Studies and its allied disciplines.
Speakers emphasized the importance of fostering global academic collaborations, enhancing interdisciplinary research, and integrating innovative pedagogical approaches.
The event highlighted the vital role of exchange programs in broadening academic horizons and building strong bilateral ties between academic institutions.
The collaboration between IIUI and the Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, marks a significant step toward strengthening academic partnerships and promoting excellence in Islamic education and research.
Recent Stories
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 2089 kg drugs in six operations1 minute ago
-
Hari Welfare association organize youth Dialogue1 minute ago
-
IRI holds seminar on current state of teaching, research in Islamic Studies1 minute ago
-
RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets1 minute ago
-
NDF, CNBA organize dialogue on Health, Education Budget Allocation in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR36 minutes ago
-
Country moving ahead under PML-N leadership, leaving PTI's hate narrative behind: Daniyal Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding beautification of Nawab Shah city1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to resolve opposition issues through constructive dialogue: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases2 hours ago
-
Expert advises to take precautionary measures to avoid viral infections this winter3 hours ago