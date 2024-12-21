Open Menu

IRI Holds Seminar On Current State Of Teaching, Research In Islamic Studies

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

IRI holds seminar on current state of teaching, research in Islamic Studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) hosted an International Seminar on the Current State of Teaching and Research in Islamic Studies and Its Allied Disciplines at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Islamic Research Institute (IRI) International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Faisal Masjid Campus, Islamabad.

The seminar was organized in connection with the Visit and Short-Term Exchange Student Mobility Program of the academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya (UM), Malaysia.

The event brought together distinguished dignitaries, academics, and policymakers from Pakistan and Malaysia.

Key attendees included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director-General of IRI; H.E. Amb. Dato' Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Allama Raghib Naeemi, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology; and Prof. Dr. Mohd Fauzi bin Hamat, Dean, Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khadher bin Ahmad, Deputy Dean (Student Affairs); Dr. Mohamad Azrien bin Mohamed Adnan, Deputy Dean (Undergraduate Studies); Mrs.

Maimunah binti Kamaruddin, Senior Assistant Registrar; and Mrs. Nur Jannah binti Md Akhir, Project Officer. Joining them were senior faculty members from Faculty of Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) of IIUI including the Dean, Prof. Dr. Taj Afsar, Deputy Dean/HoD (Department of Study of Religions) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, and representatives from UM. The seminar also welcomed Post-Doctorial fellows, and faculty members of IIUI.

The seminar featured thought-provoking discussions on the evolving trends in teaching and research within Islamic Studies and its allied disciplines.

Speakers emphasized the importance of fostering global academic collaborations, enhancing interdisciplinary research, and integrating innovative pedagogical approaches.

The event highlighted the vital role of exchange programs in broadening academic horizons and building strong bilateral ties between academic institutions.

The collaboration between IIUI and the Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, marks a significant step toward strengthening academic partnerships and promoting excellence in Islamic education and research.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education Student Visit Malaysia Zia-ul-Haq International Islamic University Mosque Event From

Recent Stories

25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

36 minutes ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

46 minutes ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

2 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

2 hours ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

3 hours ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

12 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan