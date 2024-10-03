Open Menu

IRI Hosts Lecture On Seerah & Contemporary Trends

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

IRI hosts lecture on Seerah & contemporary trends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University organized an extension lecture on the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and contemporary trends at Faisal Masjid Campus.

Keynote speaker Dr.

Hafiz Muhammad Sajjad from Allama Iqbal Open University discussed trends and research methods on Seerah, highlighting trends in the sub-continent and applied research aspects.

Dr. Mateen Shah, Editor of IRI's research journal Fikr o Nazar, shared his views in the welcoming remarks.

Director General IRI, Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, thanked the speakers and announced plans for future research and lectures on applied aspects of Seerah.

Over 100 students and faculty members attended the program.

