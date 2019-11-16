UrduPoint.com
IRIS Devices Distributed For Attendance Of Multan Waste Management Company Staff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:41 AM

Image Recognition and Integration System (IRIS) was introduced for attendance of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sanitation staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Image Recognition and Integration System (IRIS) was introduced for attendance of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sanitation staff.

About 68 IRIS devices were distributed among the supervisors of company staff for the attendance of the staff under 'Saaf Punjab IRIS system' to replace manual system during a ceremony held at Raza Hall on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman of the company and Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that latest attendance system was introduced to detect the sanitary workers who were getting salaries without working in the field.

He appreciated the performance of the company on various festivals including Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and other events.

The DC also assured that compensation would be given to sanitary staff for extra work on various events.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that salaries of sanitary staff would be shifted on IRIS system in various phases.

