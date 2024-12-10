Open Menu

Iris Welfare Trust Conducts Seminars On Anti-corruption Awareness Across Hazara Region

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Iris Welfare Trust is conducting a series of seminars across the Hazara region to raise awareness about anti-corruption.

On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, a media briefing was held at the Abbottabad Press Club.

The briefing was led by Iris Welfare Trust Chairperson, Advocate Saima Raza, along with Advocate Ambreen Khan (Focal Person), Advocate Suneela Aram, and other representatives.

During the briefing, they highlighted that in 2003, the United Nations (UN) organized a convention aimed at eradicating corruption and raising awareness about it. The Iris Welfare Trust has been operating in the Hazara region since 2012, focusing primarily on research and budget-related initiatives.

The representatives stressed that it is essential to rescue the youth from the "plague" of corruption in the future.

According to global corruption rankings, Pakistan currently stands at 133rd position, with countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India faring better. They observed that discussions about corruption within society are dwindling, which is a cause for concern.

The speakers emphasized that the media, as the "fourth pillar" of the state, plays a critical role in shaping public opinion. They called for fostering a spirit of resistance to corruption among the youth to ensure a brighter future.

Prominent figures, including the President of the Abbottabad Press Club, Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, and other journalists, also shared their thoughts on combating the growing menace of corruption. They provided valuable suggestions and emphasized the importance of media's role in this mission.

