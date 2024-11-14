Irish-Pakistani Artist's Art Pieces On Display
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A traveling show by visual artist Amna Walayat, titled 'A Flight of two Half Birds' was curated by Marium Hanif Khan here at ArtSoch Gulberg, which would continue till November 20.
The show was inaugurated by Kamran Lashari, Director General Walled City of Lahore. He appreciated the art work and said the show was brilliant and brought diversity in the culture. He stressed the need to bring more diaspora exhibitions to Pakistan.
Amna Walayat is a Cork-based Pakistani-born visual artist. She works from Backwater Artists and is a Sample-Studios and Art Nomads member. Her Art examines themes of identity, displacement, and religious symbolism associated with her dual heritage.
ArtSoch was launched in 2020. Since then, the gallery organises open exhibitions, featuring a mix of regional and global academic artists from the South Asian diaspora, working in diverse media; whose practices are dynamic in
style, rigorously investigated and grasp gist of time.
The exhibition 'Flight of Two Half Birds' is a commissioned series for the EVA platform, featuring 43 performative self-portraits, delves into the complex experience of identity, loss, and belonging for displaced individuals navigating multicultural worlds.
The artist, working through traditional Indo-Persian miniature techniques combined with mixed media, creates a procession of figures representing both the familiarity of home and the dislocation of new surroundings. Each piece embodies the dualities of identity, loss and adaptation, estrangement and resilience while exploring a utopian quest for a unified self. As a Pakistani-Irish artist and migrant, the artist uses this work to confront the enduring tensions between national, cultural, and ideological divides, inviting viewers to contemplate the journey toward integration within an ever-evolving sense of place.
This exhibition is a part of 40th EVA International-Platform commissions exhibited in Ireland at Garden International, Limerick, Sirius Art Centre Cork and The Dock Art Centre; before showcasing at ArtSoch.
The show will further travel to The National Gallery Islamabad from Nov 26 to Dec 3, 2024.
Recent Stories
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Customs foils smuggling bid of Iranian diesel55 seconds ago
-
OGRA hosts workshop on track and trace technology for OMC's1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs of Harnai operation, honors their sacrifice against terrorism1 minute ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of HSC Part-II annual examinations1 minute ago
-
PM appeals nation to observe Namaz-e-Istisqa2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held on ‘World Diabetes Day’2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Jahangir Badar on his 8th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
MDA tightens noose around illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security personnel for embracing martyrdom2 minutes ago
-
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens2 minutes ago
-
World Diabetes Day marked in Lower Dir11 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of BSc (Ext) Part-I II Annual Examination 202311 minutes ago