LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A traveling show by visual artist Amna Walayat, titled 'A Flight of two Half Birds' was curated by Marium Hanif Khan here at ArtSoch Gulberg, which would continue till November 20.

The show was inaugurated by Kamran Lashari, Director General Walled City of Lahore. He appreciated the art work and said the show was brilliant and brought diversity in the culture. He stressed the need to bring more diaspora exhibitions to Pakistan.

Amna Walayat is a Cork-based Pakistani-born visual artist. She works from Backwater Artists and is a Sample-Studios and Art Nomads member. Her Art examines themes of identity, displacement, and religious symbolism associated with her dual heritage.

ArtSoch was launched in 2020. Since then, the gallery organises open exhibitions, featuring a mix of regional and global academic artists from the South Asian diaspora, working in diverse media; whose practices are dynamic in

style, rigorously investigated and grasp gist of time.

The exhibition 'Flight of Two Half Birds' is a commissioned series for the EVA platform, featuring 43 performative self-portraits, delves into the complex experience of identity, loss, and belonging for displaced individuals navigating multicultural worlds.

The artist, working through traditional Indo-Persian miniature techniques combined with mixed media, creates a procession of figures representing both the familiarity of home and the dislocation of new surroundings. Each piece embodies the dualities of identity, loss and adaptation, estrangement and resilience while exploring a utopian quest for a unified self. As a Pakistani-Irish artist and migrant, the artist uses this work to confront the enduring tensions between national, cultural, and ideological divides, inviting viewers to contemplate the journey toward integration within an ever-evolving sense of place.

This exhibition is a part of 40th EVA International-Platform commissions exhibited in Ireland at Garden International, Limerick, Sirius Art Centre Cork and The Dock Art Centre; before showcasing at ArtSoch.

The show will further travel to The National Gallery Islamabad from Nov 26 to Dec 3, 2024.