IRM Imparts Vocational Training To Jobless Youths

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:40 PM

Deputy Director of Social Welfare department Ghulam Muhammad Sahto on Tuesday said Institute of Rural Management (IRM) was playing a vital role by imparting vocational training to the unemployed youth in various disciplines

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Mulaa Katyar area for distributing certificates among 12 jobless youth on completion of training in Motor Mechanic discipline.

He said that technical training will pave the way to make youth self sufficient in order to earn their livelihood in future. He urged the youth to get vocational training because world was moving towards technical trends due to unemployment.

Assistant Director Social welfare Naeem Soomro said on the occasion that Social Welfare department was assisting for mobilizing social welfare organizations and imparting different vocational training.

District Incharge of IRM Ali Ahmed Brohi in his welcome address said that IRM has successfully provided skill development training to more than 3200 persons including male and female including 500 youth of Tando Muhammad Khan.

NRSP representative Sumera Memon, Raheema Bhatti, Saida Baloch, Information Officer Abdul Latif Solango and other were also present on the occasion.

