IRM, Iqra university organize seminar in connection with Earth Day 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Institute of Rural Management (IRM), in collaboration with Iqra University, hosted a seminar titled "Powering Earth: Unleashing Pakistan’s Green Potential" to commemorate Earth Day 2025.

The event held here yesterday brought together a diverse group of government officials, climate professionals, academics, students, and concerned citizens to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by climate change, as well as the urgent need for sustainable solutions in Pakistan.

Distinguished speakers included Dr. Roomi S. Hayat, CEO of the Institute of Rural Management and Chairperson of the Climate Action Forum (CAF); Arif Goheer, Executive Director of the Global Climate Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC); Bilal Anwar, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF); Dr. Sheheryar Khan, Head of the Social Sciences Department at Iqra University, Islamabad Campus; and Dr. Muhammad Khan, Assistant Professor at Iqra University, Islamabad Campus.

The session was moderated by Dr. Anjum Rasheed, Head of the Regional Climate Resilience Program at the Institute of Regional Studies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his keynote address, Dr. Roomi S. Hayat emphasized, “Earth is the only home we have—we don’t have a backup. While the countries most affected by climate change contribute the least to its causes, it is up to us to take the lead and act now.

We must not wait for others to rescue us.”

CEO NDRMF, Bilal Anwar, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts, stating, “Government and civil society must work hand in hand to ensure the success and sustainability of climate initiatives.”

Executive Director GCISC, Arif Goheer, highlighted the role of individual responsibility, noting, “We need to reconsider our lifestyles and adopt conscious strategies that protect our environment.”

Assistant Professor Iqra University, Dr. Muhammad Khan reflected on the historical roots of the crisis, sharing, “Anthropogenic activities since the 1960s have accelerated climate change. Without immediate and sustained action, its consequences will continue to intensify.”

Dr. Sheheryar Khan concluded by emphasizing regional disparities: “Climate change is not affecting everyone equally. Many countries, despite being among the least contributors to emissions, are among the hardest hit.”

Beyond raising awareness, the seminar provided a meaningful platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action.

Participants exchanged ideas, shared experiences, and explored innovative pathways for climate finance, community resilience, and sustainable development.

At the end of the session, Dr. Ayub Siddiqui, Dean of the business Administration Department at IUIC, and Dr. Roomi S. Hayat presented a vote of thanks and souvenirs to the panelists.