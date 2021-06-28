UrduPoint.com
Iron Dealer Looted

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Iron dealer looted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The armed dacoits here Monday robbed Rs2million from an iron-dealer in the limits of Shahpur police station and managed to escape.

According to details, the owner of iron-store named Hamid said that five people riding on two motorbikes made their entry forcibly when they were having lunch. They pointed out guns and snatched two million rupees.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

