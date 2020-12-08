Ironically a family on run, talking about appearing in court: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said arrogance was at all-time high as half of the family was on the run and they were talking about appearing in court.

In a statement in reaction to the talk of PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said Nawaz Sharif, his fugitive sons and Ishaq Dar were proclaimed offenders but the courtiers were awarding them medals of bravery.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a corrupt alliance has crossed all boundaries to save illegal wealth.

Gill said the Sharif family was second to none in theft and robbery.

He said that consciously paralyzed slaves had been given the task to defend counterfeiters. He said those who looted even earthquake relief funds must be held accountable.