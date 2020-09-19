IRPD holds free medical camp in Bajaur

BAJAUR, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) ::Institute of Rehabilitation and Physical Disability (IRPD) held a free medical and physiotherapy camp in Bajaur with more than 800 patients were treated and provided free medicines.

The camp was organized in collaboration with the administration at the Jirga Hall of Civil Colony Khar where IRPD Peshawar specialist doctors examined about 800 patients free of charge and also provided medicines.

Physicians included medical specialists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and P&O. District Commissioner Bajaur, Fayyaz Sherpao also participated in the free medical camp.

He said it was a pleasure to see such a large free camps in Bajaur.