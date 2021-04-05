IRR, National Association of Italy sign MoU on cooperation against illegal immigration

Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik and Director National Association of Italy Prof. Luca Colussi Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of the fight against illegal immigration and human trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ):Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik and Director National Association of Italy Prof. Luca Colussi Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of the fight against illegal immigration and human trafficking.

In their meeting, both discussed in detail the issue of growing illegal immigration from Pakistan to various European countries particularly Italy, said a press release issued here.

Both the parties agreed that IRR would make a research paper on the issue based on the vast expertise and experience of its Chairman A. Rehman Malik.

Rehman Malik said that the common goal of both the organizations was to prevent human trafficking and illegal immigration and to work on the causes behind illegal immigration.

He said that illegal Pakistani immigrants were facing various difficulties in different countries of Europe and many of them were detained in detention centers.

Rehman Malik said that young Pakistanis went to Europe through illegal routes after being lured by human traffickers and during their traveling they not only face difficulties but so far thousands of Pakistanis had lost their lives.

He urged the government that it was the need of the hour to end human trafficking and take stern legal action against those who were involved in the heinous crime.

Rehman Malik said that illegal immigrants were bringing bad name to the country also. He asked the government to bring back those Pakistani youth stranded, trapped, and detained in different countries He recorded a special message in the name of Pakistani youth and urged them not to waste their lives in greed and not be lured by these agents who were playing with their lives.

Rehman Malik thanked Prof. Luca Colussi for taking care of Pakistani immigrants in Italy. He also presented him with a set of his books.

Prof. Luca Colussi said, "I am thankful to Rehman Malik for assuring his full cooperation on this highly important matter of human rights".