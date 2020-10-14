Irregular flow of power causes fire in BRT buses: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A team of the experts of Peshawar Transit Bus Company Wednesday released its report over repeated incidents of fire eruption in BRT buses and said that irregular flow of power affected the performance of capacitors installed in the vehicles.

The experts said that the capacitors are being upgraded and some are changed while modifications are being done to maintain temperature of the buses and keep wiring cooled. It further added that fault has been identified and to be repaired in such a way that would last for next 12 years without any inconvenience.

The report said that since all the buses are in warranty therefore the company would bear all the damages. The report said that BRT service would be resumed from October 25.