UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irregular Speed Breakers, Constant Nuisance For Motorists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Irregular speed breakers, constant nuisance for motorists

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A large number of speed breakers constructed illegally by people in alleys and roads have caused constant nuisance for traffickers, with citizens demanded to remove them sharply from concerned locations.

These speed breakers were also causing accidents on daily basis, said locals namely Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Sheraz, Rana Majeed, Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhary Shakoor and many others while talking to APP on Wednesday.

They said the real purpose of speed breakers was to control accidents because of over speeding but here these breakers become a cause of accidents for not having visible to the drivers due to no reflector or paint upon them.

As a result, these caused accidents especially during night hours.

"Bike-riders slipped and fell off their motorbikes as they lost control when struck with the breakers suddenly," they said. The passengers sitting into vehicles collided with its body as vehicles hit with spontaneous speed breakers built on roads, they added.

They were of the view that installation of reflectors instead of speed breakers would be a more viable solution to control speedy traffic.

The citizens demanded of the authorities concerned to take notice into the matter, with eliminating them sharply from busy traffic places except of those which were erected officially to control the traffic speed.

Related Topics

Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

11 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

15 minutes ago

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

27 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

33 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

41 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.