Irregular speed breakers, constant nuisance for motorists

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A large number of speed breakers constructed illegally by people in alleys and roads have caused constant nuisance for traffickers, with citizens demanded to remove them sharply from concerned locations.

These speed breakers were also causing accidents on daily basis, said locals namely Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Sheraz, Rana Majeed, Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhary Shakoor and many others while talking to APP on Wednesday.

They said the real purpose of speed breakers was to control accidents because of over speeding but here these breakers become a cause of accidents for not having visible to the drivers due to no reflector or paint upon them.

As a result, these caused accidents especially during night hours.

"Bike-riders slipped and fell off their motorbikes as they lost control when struck with the breakers suddenly," they said. The passengers sitting into vehicles collided with its body as vehicles hit with spontaneous speed breakers built on roads, they added.

They were of the view that installation of reflectors instead of speed breakers would be a more viable solution to control speedy traffic.

The citizens demanded of the authorities concerned to take notice into the matter, with eliminating them sharply from busy traffic places except of those which were erected officially to control the traffic speed.