Open Menu

Irregularities' Allegations In FCPS Seats To Be Investigated: ED PIMS

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be investigated: ED PIMS

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Professor Dr Imran Sikander, has constituted an inquiry committee after taking notice of the allegations of irregularities in the selection of FCPS seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Professor Dr Imran Sikander, has constituted an inquiry committee after taking notice of the allegations of irregularities in the selection of FCPS seats. 

According to Dr Mubasher Daha, spokesperson to the PIMS ED, the committee will submit its report within three days after the investigation. 

Dr Mubasher Daha said that the PIMS administration believed in transparency and merit, and the inquiry committee formed on the request in that regard would investigate the matter transparently. 

The findings of the three-member committee headed by Prof Dr Mazhar Badshah with Professor Dr Altaf Hussain and Professor Dr Arif Khan as its members, would be made public, and action would be taken against those found responsible, he added. 

The spokesperson said that PIMS Dean Professor Dr Rizwan Taj had not interfered in the matter of selection, as full powers had been given to the selection committee and head of the department.

 

He reiterated that the hospital administration had no involvement in the selection of post-graduate seats. He said that a transparent procedure had been devised in that regard, according to which the graduate had a degree from public, private, or abroad, and marks were given accordingly. 

Apart from that, marks obtained in research and MBBS or academic records were also taken into consideration for selection, he added. The spokesperson said that the head of the department of the respective faculty was included in the committee for the selection of graduates. 

He said that the final decision regarding the selection was made on merit and added that the reports of irregularities regarding the hospital administration were baseless. “The hospital administration will fulfil its obligations regarding the implementation of transparency.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Altaf Hussain From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes ac ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action against election code vio ..

2 minutes ago
 Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

3 minutes ago
 NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biom ..

NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biometric technology development

2 minutes ago
 K-P caretaker cabinet approves draft ordinance of ..

K-P caretaker cabinet approves draft ordinance of amendments to PPC, CrPC

3 minutes ago
 Turbat University announces entry test schedule fo ..

Turbat University announces entry test schedule for graduate programs

3 minutes ago
 DC urges first anti-polio drive successful in Jhan ..

DC urges first anti-polio drive successful in Jhang

3 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

40 minutes ago
 KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in ..

KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in correctional sciences

41 minutes ago
 Three project started to generate energy from wast ..

Three project started to generate energy from waste materials: Mayor Karachi

40 minutes ago
 Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes

Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes

41 minutes ago
 Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing ..

Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing dense fog

39 minutes ago
 European, US stocks creep higher

European, US stocks creep higher

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan