Irregularities in transfer of plot: action against 4 PHATA employees ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering department South Punjab has decided to take action against four employees of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) under PEEDA act who were involved in irregularities of state-owned plot transfer.

In this regard, Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has issued inquiry orders against Assistant Director Muhammad Shafi, Accounts Clerk Mumtaz Akhtar, Senior Clerk Salman Ahmed and Junior Clerk Ehsan Karim.

Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem has been appointed as Inquiry Officer.

Instructions have been issued to complete the inquiry within 60 days.

Director PHATA Multan Malik Manzoor Hussain has been appointed as departmental representative. Orders have also been issued to the employees concerned to file a reply within seven days.

There were allegations of altering the measurements and documents of the 3.5-marla plot no 34 located in H Block. On this occasion, Secretary Housing said that such elements will not be tolerated. Actions against such elements will also be continued in future, he concluded.