Irregularities Worth Rs 11.82 Billion Found In NTDC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

Irregularities worth Rs 11.82 billion found in NTDC

A local TV claims irregularities worth millions of rupees with National Transmission and Despatch Company.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17, 2020) Despite tall claims of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf to eradicate corruption from the country, an audit report revealed irregularities worth Rs 11.82 billion with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) here on Friday.

The reports said that contracts were given to favorite companies and overpayments of Rs 3 billion were made but the NTDC suffered loss of Rs 19.50 million in Neelum-Jhelum transmission line contract. The GST fund worth Rs 4.10 billion was not even claimed.

In exclusive report, Dunya tv claimed that former MD and other officers gave contracts without getting approval from the concerned board. Besides it, material goods worth crores of rupees were stolen from the warehouse.

The reports said that embezzlements were committed in development schemes in Lahore, Multan and Islamabad. The company suffered loss of Rs 2.03 billion due to deliberate delay in eleven mega projects, of Rs 1.25 billion in duties and tax returns without verifications and of Rs 34 million due to fraud in accounts.

