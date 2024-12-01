Irregularities worth Rs30bn revealed in Buzdar govt project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Public Accounts Committee-II of the Punjab Assembly launched on Sunday an investigation into the financial irregularities of Rs 30 billion in the Buzdar government’s 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan project'.

Sources in the Punjab Assembly told APP that It has been revealed in the financial irregularities in the PTI Punjab government’s mega project 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan project' that development works were started without a feasibility report in the Buzdar government’s project and it was started without fulfilling legal requirements.

According to the documents, financial mismanagement of Rs.30 billion was committed due to non-fulfillment of the legal requirements in the project and even the PC-II of the project was not prepared.

Instructions of the Planning Commission were completely ignored in the project, while the record of the Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan project was not provided.