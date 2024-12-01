Irregularities Worth Rs30bn Revealed In Buzdar Govt Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Public Accounts Committee-II of the Punjab Assembly launched on Sunday an investigation into the financial irregularities of Rs 30 billion in the Buzdar government’s 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan project'.
Sources in the Punjab Assembly told APP that It has been revealed in the financial irregularities in the PTI Punjab government’s mega project 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan project' that development works were started without a feasibility report in the Buzdar government’s project and it was started without fulfilling legal requirements.
According to the documents, financial mismanagement of Rs.30 billion was committed due to non-fulfillment of the legal requirements in the project and even the PC-II of the project was not prepared.
Instructions of the Planning Commission were completely ignored in the project, while the record of the Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan project was not provided.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders at new heights of cowardice: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup kicks off 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival2 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers arrested, 5.5 kg drugs recovered12 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for twin operations against Khawarij in KP12 minutes ago
-
Rescue1122 Dir Lower responds 536 emergencies last month12 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh Cafe holds lecture programme on Imdad Hussaini’s poetry12 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in attack on police station12 minutes ago
-
GCU campus to be inaugurated in Chiniot this month: Minister22 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab official meets PM in Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,900 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
90pc verification for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran complete32 minutes ago