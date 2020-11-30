Irresponsible opposition putting lives at risk for 'personal political gains': Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday criticized opposition for carrying out rallies while violating COVID-19 protocol, said that opposition parties were putting people's lives at risk for "personal political gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday criticized opposition for carrying out rallies while violating COVID-19 protocol, said that opposition parties were putting people's lives at risk for "personal political gains".

Talking to a private news channel , she warned that the opposition should refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies as Pakistan Democratic Movement rallies could further lead to spreading coronavirus at a large scale in the country.

She said the coronavirus was spreading fast in Multan where the virus positivity rate has shot up and more than 70% hospitals in city were already occupying with coronavirus patients which was an alarming surge so opposition should stop playing with the lives of public in a critical situation.

"The government has already given a national plan on coronavirus to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and it is everyone's responsibility to implement it," she said.

In her reply on a special discussion on Covid-19, she said the pandemic was spreading rapidly because of such behavior and warned opposition for violating court for implementing of Covid-19 SOPs.

"The opposition should work for strictly implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus instead of holding rallies, she said, adding, the opposition had put people's lives at stake which is shameful".

While referring to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that the unnatural alliance has become promoter of coronavirus and government will not go anywhere with these rallies but coronavirus will definitely reach every house.

She said that coronavirus cases surged after the Peshawar rally but opposition does not care about people's lives. Protection of life and property of the people was the first responsibility of the Buzdar government.

She also appealed to MPs and MNAs to help launch a campaign for public awareness regarding Covid-19-related appropriate behavior and enforce it in their respective Constituencies.