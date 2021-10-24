Irresponsible trekkers increasing risk of human-wildlife conflict in MHNP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Margalla Hills National Park has successfully emerged as a glaring model of ecosystem restoration and wildlife habitat conservation after thriving population of Common Asian Leopards reported in the Park where irresponsible trekkers venturing into the Leopards' habitat at Trail-6 are increasing human-wildlife conflict risk.

In February 2021, around five common leopards including a female leopard "Shezadi" was spotted in the camera trap visuals of Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) installed in Trail 4 and 6 which first indicated the healthy presence of the top predator of the National Park.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has told the media that the Prime Minister gave go-ahead for establishing Common Asian Leopards reserve in the National Park which would restrict public intervention through limited and guided safari tours in the future.

However, Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan underscored a recent risk of increased human-wildlife conflict due to repeated violations made by area residents particularly students venturing into the restricted areas. The IWMB has placed clear markings and signs denoting "Ecological Sensitive Area" with a clear warning that anyone found violating the restriction would be handed over to the Police under section 21 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Conservation, Preservation, and Protection) Ordinance 1979.

In a recent tweet, the IWMB chair shared pictures of the violators trying to enter the Ecological Sensitive Area.

She wrote, "If you see these signs on MHNP trails PLZ DO NOT ENTER NO GO AREA! We are fed up of trekkers illegally entering into closed off areas." She was referring to the warning signs clearly stating "Ecological Sensitive Area" and a detailed note barring masses to avoid stepping into the area.

She further wrote that students of the Kuwait Hostel living near Trail 6 that was closed as reserve to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister were mostly entering the area. "Especially students of Kuwait Hostel near closed Trail 6. Soon we will impose Section 144. Respect the law & respect wildlife!" the IWMB Chairperson said.

She also hinted towards implementation of Section 144 in the area that would completely ban entry or gathering of any individual in the proximity of Trail 6.

Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Vice President Safwan Ahmed told APP that Leopards were nocturnal animals that used to hunt at dawn and dusk mostly after sunset and before sunrise. "Leopards are very shy in nature and a solitary animal that desist from having encounter with humans," he said.

However, the timings after Asr prayer most likely after 3:30 pm in winters and 5:00pm in summers were the leopards awaking timings during which people should leave the Margalla Hills National Park as in case of any adventure could cause a human-wildlife conflict, he cautioned.

\395/778