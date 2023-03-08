Irrigation Accountant held over corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha on Wednesday arrested accountant of irrigation department over corruption.

According to spokesperson here, Muhammad Imran,employee of irrigation office, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ejaz Cheema that accountant of the office Muhammad Sami ullah was habitual of taking bribe from his subordinates and was demanding three thousand rupees for resolving salary issue ,while he had already given Rs 360,000 to him as bribe on some account bills matters.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Muhammad Akram, circle officer to investigate the matter.

Muhammad Akram along with senior civil judge, Noor ullah raided and arrested Sami ullah red handed and recovered the bribe,informed ACE spokesman.