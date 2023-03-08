UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Accountant Held Over Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Irrigation Accountant held over corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha on Wednesday arrested accountant of irrigation department over corruption.

According to spokesperson here, Muhammad Imran,employee of irrigation office, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ejaz Cheema that accountant of the office Muhammad Sami ullah was habitual of taking bribe from his subordinates and was demanding three thousand rupees for resolving salary issue ,while he had already given Rs 360,000 to him as bribe on some account bills matters.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Muhammad Akram, circle officer to investigate the matter.

Muhammad Akram along with senior civil judge, Noor ullah raided and arrested Sami ullah red handed and recovered the bribe,informed ACE spokesman.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha Circle From Employment

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

2 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

2 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.