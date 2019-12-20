UrduPoint.com
Irrigation Authorities Announce Annual Closure Of Old Phuleli Canal

Irrigation authorities announce annual closure of Old Phuleli Canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Executive Engineer Upper Pinyari Division Hyderabad here on Friday informed that water supply through Old Phuleli Canal would remain closed for annual inspection and repair from December 25, 2019 to January 10, 2020.

Consequently,water supply would also be closed in all channels and dis tributaries of Old Phuleli Canal, he said and advised officials of taluka, municipal and town committees to ensure the storage of required water for supply to people for their daily usage and drinking purpose.

More Stories From Pakistan

