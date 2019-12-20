Irrigation Authorities Announce Annual Closure Of Old Phuleli Canal
The Executive Engineer Upper Pinyari Division Hyderabad here on Friday informed that water supply through Old Phuleli Canal would remain closed for annual inspection and repair from December 25, 2019 to January 10, 2020
Consequently,water supply would also be closed in all channels and dis tributaries of Old Phuleli Canal, he said and advised officials of taluka, municipal and town committees to ensure the storage of required water for supply to people for their daily usage and drinking purpose.