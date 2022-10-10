UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Authorities Asks District Admin ,WASA To Carefully Treat River Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:14 PM

The irrigation authorities have asked the district administration of Hyderabad and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to carefully treat the river water before supplying it for the domestic consumption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The irrigation authorities have asked the district administration of Hyderabad and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to carefully treat the river water before supplying it for the domestic consumption.

In a letter addressed to Commissioner Hyderabad, Managing Director of WASA and Director Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Haji Khan Jamali emphasized on the water purification.

He pointed out that the flood water from many districts as well as from the contaminated Manchar lake was being discharge in the Indus river whose canals supply water to WASA's filtration plants in Hyderabad.

Jamali said effective treatment of that highly turbid water was necessary to avoid causing any health consequences for the humans.

