Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that due to shortage in Rohri Canal, the different outlet canals of Dad Division would remain closed from November 9 to 7.

Announcement said that outlet canals including Jamal Shah Distry, Sakrand Distry, Chhoti Rin Minor, Zardari Minor, Pabjo Minor, Shahbaz Minor, Talhi Minor, Kehkhat Minor, Jado Minor and Qazi Ahmed Minor would remain close till November 17,upto 6 am.