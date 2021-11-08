UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Department Announces Canal Closure Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that due to shortage in Rohri Canal, the different outlet canals of Dad Division would remain closed from November 9 to 7.

Announcement said that outlet canals including Jamal Shah Distry, Sakrand Distry, Chhoti Rin Minor, Zardari Minor, Pabjo Minor, Shahbaz Minor, Talhi Minor, Kehkhat Minor, Jado Minor and Qazi Ahmed Minor would remain close till November 17,upto 6 am.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Sakrand Rohri Jamal Shah November From

Recent Stories

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

9 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic ass ..

Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic assessment for 1st time in over 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Imp ..

CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Implementing Minsk Agreements - L ..

18 minutes ago
 German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in ..

German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in Relations Under New Gov't in B ..

28 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Comma ..

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.