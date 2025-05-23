Open Menu

Irrigation Department Announces Canal Closure Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation, Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zulfiqar Ali Khoso has announced in an official notification that due to the ongoing water shortage in the Rohri Canal, several canals emerging from the Nasrat Division will remain closed from 6:00 AM on May 25 until 6:00 PM on June 01.

The notification further states that the canals those will be temporarily shut during this period include Jalbani Minor, Chahain Minor, New Sangi Link, Dirakhi Minor, Cheho Minor, Titri Minor, Chanri Minor, Sher Khan Minor, James Distry, Labjiwai Minor, Nawabshah Distry, Magsi Minor, Setharki Distry, Karero Minor, Chan Babu Distry, DS Nawaz Dahri X-Regulator, Sahilo Minor, Jam Sahib Distry, Wasro Minor, Bhatt Maro Pipe Two, Gupchani Minor, and Chhan Bandhani Minor.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

12 minutes ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

2 hours ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan