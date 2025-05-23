Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation, Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zulfiqar Ali Khoso has announced in an official notification that due to the ongoing water shortage in the Rohri Canal, several canals emerging from the Nasrat Division will remain closed from 6:00 AM on May 25 until 6:00 PM on June 01.

The notification further states that the canals those will be temporarily shut during this period include Jalbani Minor, Chahain Minor, New Sangi Link, Dirakhi Minor, Cheho Minor, Titri Minor, Chanri Minor, Sher Khan Minor, James Distry, Labjiwai Minor, Nawabshah Distry, Magsi Minor, Setharki Distry, Karero Minor, Chan Babu Distry, DS Nawaz Dahri X-Regulator, Sahilo Minor, Jam Sahib Distry, Wasro Minor, Bhatt Maro Pipe Two, Gupchani Minor, and Chhan Bandhani Minor.

APP/rzq/mwq