Irrigation department announces canals closure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Executive Engineer Irrigation Nasrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that due to shortage of water in Nasrat Branch, the different outlet canals of Nawabshah-1 and Shahpur Sub Division would remain closed till April 06.

The announcement further said that Dhoro Naro Minor, Khayarion Minor, JamsahibDistry, Wasro Minor, Gupchani Distri, Obahi Chhan Minor, Dewanabad Minor and Suhailo Minor would remain closed from March 30 up to April 06 till 6 am.