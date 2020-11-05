UrduPoint.com
Irrigation Department Announces Closure Of Canals

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Executive Engineer Irrigation Nasrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that different outlet canals of Nasrat Branch would remain closed for intervals due to shortage of water.

According to schedule these outlet canals would remain close from Nov 06, 2020 to Nov 20, 2020.

Announcement said that Channa Distry, Gabri Minor, Rano Minor, Chamrro Minor, Shahpur Distry and Barhoon Minor would remain closed from Nov 06 to Nov 13, 2020 till 6 am.

While Jamsahib Distry, Wasro Minor, Bhit Maroo Distry-2 (Pipe), Dewanabad Minor (pipe), Chhan Bandhni Minor, Shah Hussain Minor, Gupchani Distry and Obhahi Chhan Minor would remain close from Nov 13 to Nov 20, 2020 till 6 am.

