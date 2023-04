Irrigation department announces closure of different canals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The irrigation department on Tuesday announced the closure of different canals till April 30.

Executive Engineer Dad Division, in an announcement, said that due to a shortage of water in the River Indus and Main Rohri Canal, the outlet canals of Dad Division would remain closed from April 14 to April 30.

The announcement said that outlet canals of Group-1, including Sun Minor, Manehro Minor, Qazi Ahmed Minor, Ujawal Distry, Bhambho Minor, Pabjo Minor, Sakrand Distry, Lakhmir Minor, Jam Dahri Minor, Chhoti Run Minor would remain closed till April 22 till 6 a.m.

Whereas, the outlet canals of Group-2, including Rahib hah Distry, Chanessar Minor, Waryam Minor, Jan Muhammad Minor, Jamal Shah Distry, Mir Rukan Minor, Kehkat Minor, Talhi Minor, Dalel Dero Minor, Shahbaz Minor, Batho Minor and Zardari minor would remain closed from April 22 to April 30 till 6 a.m., it added.