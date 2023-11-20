Open Menu

Irrigation Department Books 64 Accused For Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Irrigation department books 64 accused for water theft

Sindh Irrigation Department, during its ongoing campaign for curtailing agriculture water theft, booked 64 accused in different areas of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Sindh Irrigation Department, during its ongoing campaign for curtailing agriculture water theft, booked 64 accused in different areas of the province.

Following directives of Sindh Caretaker Irrigation Minister, Ishwar Lal, indiscriminate actions have been taken stringently against water thieves and irrigation officials have registered 23 cases of water theft, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

According to the details, 15 accused were booked in 4 cases in Akram Wah Division Badin and 8 accused in 5 cases in Phulleli Canal Division Badin while 14 others were booked in 6 cases in Goni Canal Division Shaheed Fazil Rahu.

Similarly, 10 accused were named in 3 cases in Akram Wah Division, Tando Muhammad Khan while 17 more were nominated in 5 cases of water theft registered by Phulleli Canal Division, Tando Muhammad Khan, it stated.

Moreover, on the immediate notice of caretaker minister Ishwar Lal, the irrigation department also patched up a 30-feet-wide breach in the Sanhrro Wah Khairpur while water supply was also restored to Khanwah minor from Nolakhi minor of Rohri canal, the statement claimed.

All possible measures were being taken to ensure the supply of irrigation water to growers whose lands were situated at the tail ends of the canal network, the caretaker minister said while declaring a zero-tolerance policy against water theft and illegal closure of water so that no farmer would suffer from water scarcity.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Water Agriculture Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Rohri From

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Regi ..

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

24 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed i ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

24 minutes ago
 Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constan ..

Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

24 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiative ..

Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiatives with humanitarian organizati ..

24 minutes ago
 ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

30 minutes ago
Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

30 minutes ago
 Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

30 minutes ago
 GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: S ..

GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

30 minutes ago
 PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity t ..

PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity to export surplus sugar

22 minutes ago
 11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

22 minutes ago
 Inspection team visits Passport Office after recei ..

Inspection team visits Passport Office after receiving complaints

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan