Irrigation department books 64 accused for water theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Sindh Irrigation Department, during its ongoing campaign for curtailing agriculture water theft, booked 64 accused in different areas of the province.

Following directives of Sindh Caretaker Irrigation Minister, Ishwar Lal, indiscriminate actions have been taken stringently against water thieves and irrigation officials have registered 23 cases of water theft, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

According to the details, 15 accused were booked in 4 cases in Akram Wah Division Badin and 8 accused in 5 cases in Phulleli Canal Division Badin while 14 others were booked in 6 cases in Goni Canal Division Shaheed Fazil Rahu.

Similarly, 10 accused were named in 3 cases in Akram Wah Division, Tando Muhammad Khan while 17 more were nominated in 5 cases of water theft registered by Phulleli Canal Division, Tando Muhammad Khan, it stated.

Moreover, on the immediate notice of caretaker minister Ishwar Lal, the irrigation department also patched up a 30-feet-wide breach in the Sanhrro Wah Khairpur while water supply was also restored to Khanwah minor from Nolakhi minor of Rohri canal, the statement claimed.

All possible measures were being taken to ensure the supply of irrigation water to growers whose lands were situated at the tail ends of the canal network, the caretaker minister said while declaring a zero-tolerance policy against water theft and illegal closure of water so that no farmer would suffer from water scarcity.