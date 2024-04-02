Irrigation department directed to increase inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi has said that directives have been issued to irrigation Department to increase the inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream to cope up the shortage of water and increase the standard of drinking water for Hyderabad citizens.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office about the shortage of water in the Indus River and reviewing the increased level of TDS in drinking water. “Water inflow will reach in seven days from Sukkur barrage to kotri barrage, this will mitigate the scarcity of water downstream “ he said.

He further added that he has strictly passed the orders to stop the inflow of stagnant water from Manchar lake immediately and WASA and irrigation Department would monitor it. He further said that the irrigation Department and WASA sit together and carve out a cogent plan for safe and healthy drinking water.

Meeting was attended by chief engineer kotri barrage, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, ADC1 Jamshoro, MD WASA.

Representatives from Mehran University and agriculture university Tandojam and others were also present on the occasion .