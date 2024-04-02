- Home
- Pakistan
- Irrigation department directed to increase inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream
Irrigation Department Directed To Increase Inflow Of Water From Sukkur Barrage To Downstream
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi has said that directives have been issued to irrigation Department to increase the inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream to cope up the shortage of water and increase the standard of drinking water for Hyderabad citizens.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office about the shortage of water in the Indus River and reviewing the increased level of TDS in drinking water. “Water inflow will reach in seven days from Sukkur barrage to kotri barrage, this will mitigate the scarcity of water downstream “ he said.
He further added that he has strictly passed the orders to stop the inflow of stagnant water from Manchar lake immediately and WASA and irrigation Department would monitor it. He further said that the irrigation Department and WASA sit together and carve out a cogent plan for safe and healthy drinking water.
Meeting was attended by chief engineer kotri barrage, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, ADC1 Jamshoro, MD WASA.
Representatives from Mehran University and agriculture university Tandojam and others were also present on the occasion .
Recent Stories
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Najeeb Jamali posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, BoR Hyderabad9 minutes ago
-
DC gives away financial assistance cheques9 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to investigate abduction of Priya Kumari9 minutes ago
-
AJK authorities seize illegal cigarette raw materials9 minutes ago
-
IGP Sheikh chairs meeting regarding utilization of Quetta Safe City Project9 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police swiftly recovers stolen vehicle, apprehends notorious car thief9 minutes ago
-
12 jail officials suspended9 minutes ago
-
AC imposes fines on shopkeepers for profiteering10 minutes ago
-
AC inspects quality of essential commodities in Ramzan Dasta Bazar10 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader till 20th10 minutes ago
-
PDMA works on monsoon contingency plan 2024 to identify monsoon hazards19 minutes ago
-
Iftar Dastarkhawan- a massive relief for labourers19 minutes ago