Irrigation Department Floats Tender For Rehabilitation Of Karo Gungro Outfall Drain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The Sindh Irrigation Department has floated the tender for the rehabilitation of Karo Gungro Outfall Drain and its allied structures at the cost of over Rs 920 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Irrigation Department has floated the tender for the rehabilitation of Karo Gungro Outfall Drain and its allied structures at the cost of over Rs 920 million.

The tenders floated on Friday, have set a deadline of 18 months for completing the project in the jurisdiction of the Sujawal district.

The project has been divided into two components.

The first part of the project concerns the rehabilitation of the drain from Reduced Distance (RD) 0 to 64 at the cost of Rs359.

65 million.

The second phase, which started from RD64 and ended at RD128, would be completed at a budget of Rs 560.775 million.

The project's third component included the construction of the Executive Engineer's office in Sujawal district at the cost of Rs52.744 million.

The last date for submission of applications against the tenders is April 19 which can be extended to another deadline of May 3.

The tenders will be opened on the same day.

