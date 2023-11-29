Open Menu

Irrigation Department Issues Annual Canal Closure Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Irrigation Department has issued the annual canal closure schedule for Rabi season in connection with necessary repair, maintenance of embankments, and de-silting.

A spokesperson for the department told APP on Wednesday that two canals, Lower Jhelum and Rasool Qadirabad link canal, will remain closed from December 26 to January 12, 2024.

Qadiraba Balloki link canal from December 27 to January 13, 2024, Lower Bari Doaab canal and Balloki Sulemanki link canals from December 29 to January 15, 2024.

Upper Pakpattan canal and Eastern Sadiqia canals from December 30 to January 16, 2024, Upper Jhelum canal January 12 to 29, 2024, Lower Chenab canal January 15 to 30, 2024.

Jhang branch will remain closed from December 27 to 13, 2024.

Upper Bahawalpur canal from January 13 to 30, 2024; Upper Chenab canal from December 26 to January 12, 2024, and Central Bari Doaab from December 27 to January 13, 2024.

The spokesperson said that the canal emanating from Tarbella including Thal canal will remain closed from January 13 to 30, 2024; Trimmu canals and Trimmu Sidhnai link canal from January 10-27, 2024; Sidhnai canal and SMB link canal from January 11 to 28, 2024.

Lower Pakpattan canal from January 12-29, 2024; Lower Bahawal canal from January 13-30, 2024; Panjand canals from January 5-22, 2024; while Taunsa canal will close from December 31 to January 17, 2024.

