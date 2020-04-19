UrduPoint.com
Irrigation Department Issues Canal Closure Schedule For Kharif-2020:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Irrigation department issues canal closure schedule for Kharif-2020:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Irrigation department has issued canals' closure schedule for Kharif 2020 from Lower Jhelum canal.

According to schedule canal closure plan would be implemented here in the Sargodha circle from April 16 to October 15rd.

During closure, north branch system would be provided 2105 Cusec water and north branch 1285 Cusec while south feeder 384 Cusec and collectively 1633 Cusec water to be released.

The Shahpur branch would also be provided 1215 Cusec water while 177 Cusec water to the canals of civil division and collectively 1392 Cusec water to be provided during closure schedule.

