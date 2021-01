Irrigation department issues schedule of canals closing for annual repair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The canals of Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone will remain closed for annual repair and maintenance as per schedule issued by the Irrigation department.

According to Executive Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur, Upper Bahawal Canal and Qaim Canal will remain closed till January 30.

Lower Bahawal Canal will be closed from March 28 to April 14. Sidhnai Mailsi Bahawal (SMB) Link canal will remain closed from March 26 to April 12.

Panchnad Canal, Abbasia Canal and Abbasia Link Canal will be closed from March 25 to April 11.