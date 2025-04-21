Irrigation department launches canal cleaning drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Balochistan Irrigation department has launched canal cleaning drive over the fully restoration of the Kachhi Canal, which was severely damaged during the devastating floods of 2022.

This restoration has enabled the resumption of water supply to 50,000 acres of agricultural land in the Dera Bugti district, said a news release.

The restoration of Kachhi Canal marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to revive and strengthen the province’s irrigation infrastructure.

Under the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the department has also launched an emergency canal cleaning campaign across the province to ensure uninterrupted water flow during the upcoming cropping season.

According to Balochistan Irrigation Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid, most of the province’s canal systems were unlined and therefore prone to silt and sand accumulation due to the continuous flow of water throughout the year.

These blockages hinder water flow and impact irrigation efficiency. To address this, the department undertakes annual desilting operations during planned water closures.

This year, canal desilting is scheduled from April 15 to April 30.

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 100 million for this critical task to ensure thorough and timely completion. Work on the Main Pat Feeder Canal has already begun successfully at RD 245, where two bulldozers and nine excavators are actively removing sediment build-up. An additional bulldozer and three excavators will join the effort to accelerate progress.

The cleaning operation is being carried out in two nine-hour shifts daily, with the department targeting completion by May 5. Field teams have been given strict instructions to avoid any negligence or delays, with all available resources being deployed to meet the deadline.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Mohammad Sadiq Umrani, the Balochistan government is implementing strategic and result-oriented measures to modernize the irrigation system.

The use of advanced machinery, structured planning, and timely execution of canal rehabilitation projects are expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity and support economic growth in the province.

This focused push for irrigation reform signals a promising shift toward agricultural sustainability and prosperity for the farmers of Balochistan.