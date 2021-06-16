UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irrigation Department Plugs Breach Of A Canal In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Irrigation department plugs breach of a canal in Khanewal

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The canal which was breached due to heavy rain at Jehanian area on Wednesday plugged successfully by irrigation department after long hours struggle.

The deep breach into the canal of chakk No, 106/10-R also affected the local population and crops.

On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the operation was started to fill the breach by the Irrigation department under the supervision of tehsildar Jehanian.

Work force and heavy machinery was used to fill the breach.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

11 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

30 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

2 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

3 minutes ago

DC orders to resolve traffic issues, elimination o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.