Irrigation department plugs breach of a canal in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The canal which was breached due to heavy rain at Jehanian area on Wednesday plugged successfully by irrigation department after long hours struggle.

The deep breach into the canal of chakk No, 106/10-R also affected the local population and crops.

On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the operation was started to fill the breach by the Irrigation department under the supervision of tehsildar Jehanian.

Work force and heavy machinery was used to fill the breach.