Irrigation Department To Clear Six Drains In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Irrigation department to clear six drains in Faisalabad

The Irrigation Department has decided to cleaning six drains in Faisalabad zone on war-footing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : The Irrigation Department has decided to cleaning six drains in Faisalabad zone on war-footing.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that Rs 35 million will be spent on clearing and rehabilitation of six drains and, the project would be completed before start of the monsoon season.

