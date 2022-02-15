Irrigation Dept completes feasibilities of 26 dams in Karak

Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed the feasibility studies for construction of 26 small dams at District Karak while progress report and practical steps on Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme has been sought within a period of two weeks

This was told in a press release issued here after a meeting of a sub-committee of the provincial assembly on Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme here on Tuesday. Mohammad Idrees, Chairman of the sub-committee, presided over the meeting.

Besides, MPAs Rabia Basri, Mir Kalam Khan and Mian Nisar Gul, the Additional Secretary Irrigation, Additional Secretary Energy & Power, Deputy & Assistant Secretaries of the provincial assembly, General Manager (GM) OGDCL, representative of Hungarian Company MOL, EXN Irrigation Karak, Assistant Advocate General (AAG) and Section Officer of the Law Department other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were given details of progress made so far on the project by the authorities of the Energy & Power, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The meeting was told that speedy steps are being taken for the practical implementation of the project.

The chairman of the committee, Mohammad Idrees directed Energy & Power, PHE and Irrigation Departments to set together to resolve the issue in a harmonious manner and also directed for extending invitation to the Secretary Irrigation in the upcoming meeting.