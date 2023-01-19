Irrigation Dept directed to remove encroachments on canals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman has directed Irrigation Department to take steps for the removal of encroachments on canals on a permanent basis and cleansing them of all kinds of pollution.

He issued these directives during a performance review meeting of the Irrigation & Mineral Departments of district Mardan on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding the overall performance of the Mineral Department.

He directed the Mineral Department to take legal action against illegal and particularly mining and crushing plants in residential and at tourist points across the district, saying that no illegal work will be tolerated in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the welfare-oriented steps taken by both departments and facilities provided to the people.