Irrigation dept extends canal closure period up to Feb 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department has extended the canal closure period up to Feb 23, said a notification issued here Thursday.

Earlier, the canal closure period announced from January 10 to February 10, 2020 which has been extended up to February 23.

All the concerned staff has also been directed for completion of all activities within extended period, the notification said.