Irrigation Dept Holds Seminar On Better De-silting Of Canals

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Irrigation Department organized an awareness seminar on the better de-siltation of canals at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here Thursday. The seminar was presided over by Chief Engineer Irrigation Multan zone Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti

During the seminar, training was given to the participants on the use of mobile phone App for monitoring of better de-silting.

The de-silting of drive was being successfully carried out under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Chief Engineer Ashraf Bhatti said that regular monitoring would be done through mobile App and the target to be displayed on the App.

Ashraf Bhatti informed that the canals have been closed from today for proper de-silting across the Multan zone as 1251 miles long canals would thoroughly be cleaned. He directed the officials and staff to work with dedication and complete it as per specified time period and target.

On this occasion, Superintending Engineers, XENs, SDOs and Sub Engineers of Irrigation Multan zone participated in the seminar.

